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General Flynn Fireside Chat | Living Through the Best of Times and the Worst of Times
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150 views • December 22, 2021
Learn How to Protect Your Hard-Earned Wealth Today At:
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12 General Flynn ReAwaken America Tour Updates
1. BREAKING!!! Eric Trump, Dr. Jane Ruby, Dr. Dave Martin, Comedian Jim Breuer, Sean Feucht, Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy, Mikki Willis, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Karen Kingston, Jovan Pulitzer & President Trump’s Jenna Ellis join ReAwaken America Tour In Phoenix, Arizona - WATCH Updates - https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
2. Request General Flynn ReAwaken America Tour Tickets (Scholarship Tickets Make These Events Affordable to All!)
Jan. 14th & 15th - Phoenix, AZ - 28% of Tickets Remaining
Feb. 18th & 19th - Canton, OH - Tickets Are Now Available
March 11th & 12th - San Diego, CA - Tickets Are Now Available (The First 5 Patriots General Flynn a _____ Surfboard Will Receive a FREE Backstage Pass to Meet the Speakers)
April 1st & 2nd - Redmond, OR - Tickets Are Now Available
BUY YOUR TICKETS BY CLICKING HERE https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/ OR TEXTING 918.851.0102
3. Find Jobs That Don’t Require the COVID-19 Vaccines - https://tapme.ws/Wc7ugj
4. Find Effective COVID-19 Vaccine Religious Exemptions! https://tapme.ws/uZ15cR & https://tapme.ws/zCUA9J
5. Join the Airline Injunction Action Against the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate: https://tapme.ws/9K2uRd
6. Find Affordable & Effective COVID-19 Treatments: https://tapme.ws/rnJfL4
7. Buy ReAwaken America Shirts, Hoodies and Books Today At: https://tapme.ws/COuEDM
8. Episode 1 of the ReAwaken Tour Documentary Has Been Released!!! WATCH NOW - https://tapme.ws/TlOo0l
9. Biden’s Approval Hits Historic Low, U.S. Experiences Highest Annual Inflation Rate Since 1982.
Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today with Help From www.BH-PM.com -
Learn More Today At: https://thehill.com/policy/finance/585263-annual-inflation-rises-to-68-percent-the-highest-rate-since-1982
10. Urgent Dr. Fauci Update from Attorney Thomas Renz - https://rumble.com/vqrbqm-urgent-update-from-attorney-thomas-renz-the-time-to-fire-fauci-is-now.html
11. Statement From General Flynn - https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/jackson-lahmeyer/
12. Watch Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy New Hit Song - https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Hi-Rez+and+Jimmy+Levy
www.BH-PM.com
12 General Flynn ReAwaken America Tour Updates
1. BREAKING!!! Eric Trump, Dr. Jane Ruby, Dr. Dave Martin, Comedian Jim Breuer, Sean Feucht, Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy, Mikki Willis, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Karen Kingston, Jovan Pulitzer & President Trump’s Jenna Ellis join ReAwaken America Tour In Phoenix, Arizona - WATCH Updates - https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
2. Request General Flynn ReAwaken America Tour Tickets (Scholarship Tickets Make These Events Affordable to All!)
Jan. 14th & 15th - Phoenix, AZ - 28% of Tickets Remaining
Feb. 18th & 19th - Canton, OH - Tickets Are Now Available
March 11th & 12th - San Diego, CA - Tickets Are Now Available (The First 5 Patriots General Flynn a _____ Surfboard Will Receive a FREE Backstage Pass to Meet the Speakers)
April 1st & 2nd - Redmond, OR - Tickets Are Now Available
BUY YOUR TICKETS BY CLICKING HERE https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/ OR TEXTING 918.851.0102
3. Find Jobs That Don’t Require the COVID-19 Vaccines - https://tapme.ws/Wc7ugj
4. Find Effective COVID-19 Vaccine Religious Exemptions! https://tapme.ws/uZ15cR & https://tapme.ws/zCUA9J
5. Join the Airline Injunction Action Against the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate: https://tapme.ws/9K2uRd
6. Find Affordable & Effective COVID-19 Treatments: https://tapme.ws/rnJfL4
7. Buy ReAwaken America Shirts, Hoodies and Books Today At: https://tapme.ws/COuEDM
8. Episode 1 of the ReAwaken Tour Documentary Has Been Released!!! WATCH NOW - https://tapme.ws/TlOo0l
9. Biden’s Approval Hits Historic Low, U.S. Experiences Highest Annual Inflation Rate Since 1982.
Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today with Help From www.BH-PM.com -
Learn More Today At: https://thehill.com/policy/finance/585263-annual-inflation-rises-to-68-percent-the-highest-rate-since-1982
10. Urgent Dr. Fauci Update from Attorney Thomas Renz - https://rumble.com/vqrbqm-urgent-update-from-attorney-thomas-renz-the-time-to-fire-fauci-is-now.html
11. Statement From General Flynn - https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/jackson-lahmeyer/
12. Watch Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy New Hit Song - https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Hi-Rez+and+Jimmy+Levy
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