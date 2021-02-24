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UFOs, solar flares and other anomalies in solar space, January 2021
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41 views • February 24, 2021
These anomalies were captured in solar space by SOHO Lasco C2, Lasco C3 and Stereo Ahead COR 2 on January 2021.
Link NASA: https://sohowww.nascom.nasa.gov/data/...
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Link NASA: https://sohowww.nascom.nasa.gov/data/...
Follow us:
Telegram: https://t.me/SpaceAnomalies
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SpaceAnomali...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/SpaceAnomalies
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/spaceanomalies
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spac...
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sp...
Blog: https://spaceanomalies2017.blogspot.com
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