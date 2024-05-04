The Lahaina NOT NATURAL Fire

May 3, 2024
Courtesy of Eric West
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0hTofxhNsgA&t=8s
Visit : https://www.mauicommunityinvestigation.com/
Consider Supporting Citizen Reporting of the Truth on Maui
Visit http://www.TruthMaui.com
Disclaimer: thedeadgene has no affiliation with Eric West or his realestate company and have no interest in either-just observing the anomalies of the maui fires.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.