It could be so easy (in EN)

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Their are many testimonies all over the world. People have been healed from cancer without chemotherapy and radiotherapy. However, Big Pharma has a financial interest to keep that knowledge secret and as the Pharmafia is the main financier of many political parties throughout the world, corrupt politicians make sure that patients continue to be sacrificed on the altar of profit.