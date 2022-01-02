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The Simpsons’ Clip About a “Deadly Virus” Was Eerily Prophetic
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367 views • January 02, 2022
In a 2010 episode of The Simpsons, a “secret conclave of America’s media empires” releases a deadly virus to “put Americans back where they belong: In dark rooms, glued to their televisions, too terrified to skip the commercials”. This clip eerily foreshadows COVID-19 on so many levels. Uploaded under fair use.
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