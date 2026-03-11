An 88 Precepts and 14 Words Critique: A Prison-Born Compilation of Borrowed Ideas and Arbitrary Numerology

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
David Lane's 88 Precepts and Fourteen Words, written during his prison term after The Order convictions, reflect retrospective racialist ideas shaped by numerology and borrowed concepts rather than pre-crime ideology.
View the full transcript at the White Free Press https://whitefreepress.substack.com/p/an-88-precepts-and-14-words-critique
#WhiteSupremacy #88Precepts #14Words #DavidLane #NaturalLaw
5:30End Screen