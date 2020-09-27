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A vital message to Belarus - We are witnessing a co-ordinated attack on state sovereignty [Chinese subtitle] 在白俄羅斯發生的示威：一場深層政府推動的顏色革命
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92 views • September 27, 2020
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈A VITAL MESSAGE TO BELARUS - WE ARE WITNESSING A CO-ORDINATED ATTACK ON STATE SOVEREIGNTY〉，頻道「CAMELOT TV NETWORK」，2020年8月19日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ysQDsA7dX3I
原影片出處：〈A VITAL MESSAGE TO BELARUS - WE ARE WITNESSING A CO-ORDINATED ATTACK ON STATE SOVEREIGNTY〉，頻道「CAMELOT TV NETWORK」，2020年8月19日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ysQDsA7dX3I
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