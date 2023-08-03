Matt Gaetz' counter attack plan against Special Counsel Jack Smith after latest charges against Trump

GOP Representative Matt Gaetz revealed a plan to fight back against Special Counsel Jack Smith after his latest charges against Trump.





Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.





President Trump was previously charged with 37 federal counts in the classified documents case – and then Jack Smith hit Trump with 3 additional charges in a superseding indictment.





Trump is always charged with crimes after Joe Biden is caught in criminal acts.





There have been at least six times now where new evidence was released implicating the Biden Crime Family and then President Trump is indicted by the Biden regime the next day.





Rep. Gaetz revealed a plan to fight back against Jack Smith’s abuse.





“First, House Republicans should immediately demand that Jack Smith present himself for a transcribed interview before the Judiciary Committee in the next 15 days,” Gaetz said on Newsmax. “If he does not do that, we should send a subpoena. If he ignores the subpoena, we should hold him in criminal contempt of Congress….”





“We can utilize Congressional immunities to immunize President Trump. 18 U.S. Code § 6002 – 3 – gives any Committee or Subcommittee of the Congress the ability to subpoena a witness, bring them in, and functionally immunize them,” Gaetz said.





