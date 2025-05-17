BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
⚠️Trump brought the ENTIRE TECH ELITE with him today at the Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh ⚠️
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1916 followers
Follow
0
56 views • 13 hours ago

⚠️Trump brought the ENTIRE TECH ELITE with him today at the Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh ⚠️

Sam Altman (OpenAI)
Elon Musk (Tesla, SpaceX, xAI)
Jensen Huang (NVIDIA)
Larry Fink (BlackRock)
Andy Jassy (Amazon)
Ruth Porat (Alphabet)
Lisa Su (AMD)
Cristiano Amon (Qualcomm)
Stephen Schwarzman (Blackstone)
Arvind Krishna (IBM)
Alex Karp (Palantir)

What deals are being made?

- $600B in U.S.–Saudi investment.

- $142B in U.S. military contracts - making it the largest arms deal in history.

- $80B+ into joint tech investments across AI, digital infrastructure, immersive experiences, & cloud systems.

- $20B from Saudi’s DataVolt into U.S.-based AI data centers + energy infrastructure.

- Major U.S. firms will to build smart airports, mega parks, & digital cities in Saudi Arabia

This is ALL 👏ABOUT 👏AI SURVEILLANCE 👏AND CONTROL 👏OF THE ANTICHRIST, 👏 THE TEN KINGS, 👏 AND THE BEAST SYSTEM👏

Do you see it now?

