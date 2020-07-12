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Black Folks Aren’t Oppressed in 2020
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60 views • July 12, 2020
I’ve decided to take a break from my vlogs since it’s the Sabbath; so I wanted to share a quick video that made my heart warm and put the biggest smile on my face. I am happy to see another Black American whose ANTI-Black Lives Matter (the communist, Marxist, socialist hate/terrorist organization funded by George Soros). Have a blessed weekend my Fellow American Patriots!
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