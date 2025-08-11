Dr. Bryan Ardis Show-RNC John Richardson "Cut Now, Ask Questions Later"-Special Episode

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this special edition of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Ardis sits down with John Richardson of RNC for an unfiltered, eye-opening conversation about surviving - and refusing - a life-altering hospital diagnosis. John shares his harrowing 40-day ordeal in the ICU after being told he had Stage 3 colon cancer and “ten days to live.” Against immense pressure from 15 different doctors, he rejected emergency surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, and instead turned to natural, integrative treatments.