Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Common Ground: The growing threat of Iran | The Bret Baier Podcast
channel image
NewsClips
3697 Subscribers
12 views
Published Wednesday

Congressman Mike Lawler (R-NY-17) and Congressman Jared Moskowitz (D-FL-23) join 'The Bret Baier Podcast' to discuss the bi-partisan SHIP Act, and how the legislation seeks to sanction companies and nations that import or export Iranian petroleum. 

Keywords
current eventscommon groundpetroliumthreat of iran

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket