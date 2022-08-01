The Secret Life of the Central Heating System (Full Length)

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At first, Roman houses simply had a fire in the middle of the room (the Latin for hearth is focus). But they probably had trouble with smoke as the Latin for living room is atrium (from ater meaning black). By about 400AD the Romans had perfected a form of central heating. The fire was lit outside in a furnace with hot air ducts under the floors and in the walls.
Accompanying Sheet:
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