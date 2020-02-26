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#BernieSander Rally San Antonio, TX 2.22.2020
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3 views • February 26, 2020
#BernieSanders Rally San Antonio,
TX 2.22.2020 Version 2:
I went to the Rally intending to do some interviews and ask the Bernie Bros about today's climate of political violence especially against Conservatives, Christians and Trump supporters, but the atmosphere of that rally was really creepy and cultic. I couldn't really fine any one interested in being interviewed...
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TX 2.22.2020 Version 2:
I went to the Rally intending to do some interviews and ask the Bernie Bros about today's climate of political violence especially against Conservatives, Christians and Trump supporters, but the atmosphere of that rally was really creepy and cultic. I couldn't really fine any one interested in being interviewed...
These videos are from an organization that has been speaking to these coming political trends for many years: Tomorrow's News Today.
Infowars.com
Infowars.apk.com
Newswars.com
@realDonaldTrump
#WarroomShow
#Infowarsarmy
#AlexJones
#FreeAlexJones
#FreeLauraLoomer
#FreeJamesWoodsNow
#FreePJW
#FreeTommyRobinson
#FreeSpeech
#StopTheBias
#RogerStoneDidNothingWrong
#FreeRogerStone
Please also visit and support this organization by sharing these video links, downloading them and archiving them and by buying their products at the infowars.com/store.
@GreggHuestis67 (Twitter)
http://www.facebook.com/gregghuestis
https://www.amazon.com/Gregg-N.-Huestis/e/B001K8DJNG
Books By Gregg Huestis: When the Holy Spirit Reveals, Another Side of the Coin, Speak the Word Only, Beauty Out of Ashes
Want to donate:
https://www.paypal.me/GreggHuestis
Subscribe Star:
https://www.subscribestar.com/#FreeRogerStone gregghuestis67
Patriotic T-Shirts:
https://teespring.com/stores/inforwars-army-news
Website: www.inforwarsarmy.org
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