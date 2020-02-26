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#BernieSander Rally San Antonio, TX 2.22.2020
#It's Time To Wake Up America!
#It's Time To Wake Up America!
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3 views • February 26, 2020
#BernieSanders Rally San Antonio,
TX 2.22.2020 Version 2:

I went to the Rally intending to do some interviews and ask the Bernie Bros about today's climate of political violence especially against Conservatives, Christians and Trump supporters, but the atmosphere of that rally was really creepy and cultic. I couldn't really fine any one interested in being interviewed...

These videos are from an organization that has been speaking to these coming political trends for many years: Tomorrow's News Today.

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#RogerStoneDidNothingWrong 

#FreeRogerStone 

Please also visit and support this organization by sharing these video links, downloading them and archiving them and by buying their products at the infowars.com/store.

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