Project Veritas Confronts ABC's James Goldston, Producer Jan 6th Hearing

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Former ABC News President James Goldston is producing the Jan. 6 Hearing - He’s the same guy who spiked Amy Robach’s story exposing Jeffery Epstein and his connections to Bill Clinton and the Prince Andrew.