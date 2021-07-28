"GET THE SHOT, OR GET FIRED"

SilasSpeaks









Doth thou seest these glimpses of the future, the fast torrent that approaches on a slow breeze?

The last bitter remnants of our world washed away from view;

Forgotten, like cast-out artifacts in a constant motion of time.

With the crash of thunder and the drowning of sorrow; you will be happy owning nothing tomorrow.

Doth thou seest these glimpses of the future; these foreshadowings that whisper today?



Wake up from thy slumber, wake up from thy slumber, I say!

Shake there off the burdens of trance and enthrall one's senses in the gravity of the present moment!

Let not one's colour of emotion distort the path which lieth ahead.

Wake up from thy slumber and act decisively in the face of adversity.



Wake up thy compatriots, the eve of battle rings forth,

With the clashing of mettle and the splintering of bone,

thou spirit marcheth with us all,

and the call of war has been sounded from the trumpet of Heimdall.

The dawn of a red day draws near, for which the sun then may riseth anew.

Will such red seep from thy soul or thy enemies? Justice, herself, sends forth the latter.



Thenceforth, slumber no more you sleeping giant of Man, rise!

Rise and meet the dawning of a new day,

With fire in your heart and unbridled wrath in your stride!

Give me Liberty or life no more!