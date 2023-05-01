Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPOCH TV | 🚨 Kash Patel Traces the CIA's Election Interference in the Last 3 Elections
38 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

🚨 Kash Patel Traces the CIA's Election Interference Through the Last Three Elections American Thought Leaders - Jan Jekielek, Kash Patel

"If you look at Exhibit A, B, to C we have interference, meddling, all the way to election rigging."

Exhibit A: 2012 Benghazi
Exhibit B: 2016 Russiagate
Exhibit C: 2020 Hunter Biden Laptop

Full Interview: https://bit.ly/3AD1TKD 



Keywords
jan jekielekamerican thought leaderskash patelepoch tv

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket