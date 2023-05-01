EPOCH TV | 🚨 Kash Patel Traces the CIA's Election Interference in the Last 3 Elections

🚨 Kash Patel Traces the CIA's Election Interference Through the Last Three Elections American Thought Leaders - Jan Jekielek, Kash Patel
"If you look at Exhibit A, B, to C we have interference, meddling, all the way to election rigging."
Exhibit A: 2012 Benghazi
Exhibit B: 2016 Russiagate
Exhibit C: 2020 Hunter Biden Laptop
Full Interview: https://bit.ly/3AD1TKD
