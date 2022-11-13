Biden Plans to Meet Xi Jinping to Discuss Taiwan

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https://gnews.org/articles/519585
Summary：11/10/2022 U.S. President Joe Biden plans to have talks with Communist China’s President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit to be held in Bali on Nov. 15, to discuss the growing tensions over Taiwan and seek clarification on each other’s red lines. The meeting will also cover fair trade and regional relationships of Communist China.