ACCEPT - HEAVEN IS HELL

This is a video i made 8 years ago about SMYRNA MASSACRE.SPECIALLY DEDICATED TO ALL VICTIMS AND SURVIVORS OF THIS BLACK DAY IN HELLENIC HISTORY!In September 1922, Mustapha Kemal, the revolutionary ruler of Turkey , led his troops into Smyrna (now Izmir ), which at that time was a predominantly Christian city. While a flotilla of twenty-seven Allied warships - including three American destroyers - looked on, the Turks indulged in an orgy of pillage, rape and slaughter; which the Western powers condoned - eager to protect their oil and trade interests in Turkey - through their silence and by their refusal to intervene. Turkish forces then set fire to the legendary city and totally destroyed it. A massive cover-up followed, by tacit agreement of the Western Allies, who had defeated Turkey and Germany during World War I. By 1923, Smyrna 's demise was all but expunged from historical memory.We swear it on the bibleIf wanted on the KoranIt's always good for troubleTo have a holy ghostWe have made the decisionThere is forgiveness, if you needBut this is not in this worldYou have to wait and waitThere is no - no other wayYou can't just believe what you wantNo other way - no noYou can read it in the book, what's good or badHeaven is there where hell isAnd hell is down on earth, oh yes it isHeaven is there where hell isAnd hell is down on earth, oh yeahYou shouldn't kill your brotherExcept if he doesn't know what's rightIf he can't love your heavenAh, it's a mercy for him to dieAnd that it's so much betterThan to live without redemptionThis is easy to do soAnd you can read how it worksAll you need - is the holy ghostOh, he will comfort youNo other way - no noThat's how they're cheating youAnd make believe what's good or badHeaven is there where hell isAnd hell is down on earth, is it heaven or hellHeaven is there where hell isAnd hell is down on earthDown on earth, oh yes it isIs it heaven or hellI'm sure we all know themThose perverts, they're everywhereMmh, we're talking straight about factsYou know deep inside what's right or wrongAnd the world stinks, and the paradise is now a sewerAnd they sell shit for goldAnd you have to take what you've gotHeaven is never in heaven - and hell is down on earthHeaven is there where hell is - and hell is down on earthHahaha, heaven is never in heaven - and hell is down on earthHeaven is there where hell is - and hell is down on earthHeaven is never in heaven - and hell is down on earthHeaven is there where hell is - and hell is down on earthHahahahaHeaven is there where hell isAnd hell is down on earth, oh yes it isHeaven is there where hell isAnd hell is down on earthOh, don't you think that heaven is there where hell isAnd hell is down on earth, tell me is it heaven or hellHeaven is there where hell isAnd heaven is down on earth, hahaha