VACCINE BODY COUNT SKYROCKETS! - NEW JABS TO BE DEVELOPED! - "MYSTERY" ILLNESSES POP UP EVERYWHERE (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel World Alternative Media at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ARhY3gBrKWp5/

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & SURVIVAL RESOURCES HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!





STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/





OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/





Josh Sigurdson reports on the skyrocketing death count from the vaccines as millions worldwide are recorded and tens of millions more are not counted in the official numbers.

As this continues, a new vaccine is being developed to encapsulate "Omicron variants" which we had previously predicted as far back as 2020.

They're going for the throat and won't relent.

In this video, we break down countless side effects, the latest mystery illnesses popping up everywhere and the targeting of children with these death jabs.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Or SPOTIFY:

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME





FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia





FIND US on SOVREN HERE:

https://sovren.media/u/wam/





FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia





See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media





JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/





JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia





JOIN US On BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/





JOIN US On Flote:

https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson





JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:

https://odysee.com/@WAM:0





BUY WAM NFTs HERE:

https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia





JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314





FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!





Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia





DONATE PAYPAL HERE:

[email protected]





Help keep independent media alive!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2022





LESS

Category News & Politics

Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over



