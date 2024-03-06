Create New Account
Tucker Carlson | Hunter Biden’s Psychiatrist Reveals Why He Had Hunter’s Laptop
Tucker Carlson · Ep. 79 Dr Keith Ablow is a psychiatrist who spent years on Fox News. He also treated Hunter Biden. Armed DEA agents raided his office, took his patient records as well as Hunter's laptop, and his guns... yet never charged him with a crime. What was this about? He talks about it for the first time.


