Speaking Truth to Power in Covid-1984 - Kit Knightly on The Corbett Report

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SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=36075
Kit Knightly of Off-Guardian.org joins us to discuss the site's ongoing coverage of the corona crisis. From experts questioning the panic to death figure over-estimates to pushback against the new normal, today we highlight the work of those who are speaking truth to power on the defining event of our age . . . and point out those who are cheering on the out-of-control police state.