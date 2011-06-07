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Big Brother Is Coming * 07.06.2011 * Dreams and Visions
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79 views • May 02, 2022
Augusto's Website...
http://theappearance.com
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on YouTube...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVBzMEBbLEO-poZaNo4wLTA/playlists
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
http://theappearance.com
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on YouTube...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVBzMEBbLEO-poZaNo4wLTA/playlists
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Keywords
holy spiritbible prophecypopulation controlrevivalaugusto perezprophetic dreamprophetic visionprophetic dreams and visionsbig brother is watching youprophetic visions of americavisions and prophetic dreamsbig brother watching youbig brother is always watchingbig brother watchingdomestic surveillancensa domestic surveillancedomestic surveillance in the usdomestic surveillance programillegal domestic surveillanceagenda 2030 population controlpopulation controllpopulation control methodsworld health organization population controlanother term for population control
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