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Canadian Health Policy Failures | Dr. Brett Skinner and Stefan Molyneux
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18 views • November 24, 2020
Stefan Molyneux of Freedomain Radio interviews Dr Brett Skinner about his new book on the failures of Canadian health policy.
To download a free PDF of the book, or order it, please visit http://www.fdrurl.com/skinner
Dr Skinner is the Director of Bio-Pharma, Health and Insurance policy at the Fraser Institute. He has a Ph.D. from the University of Western Ontario (London) where he has taught courses in both the Faculty of Health Sciences and the Department of Political Science. He earned a BA (Hon.) from the University of Windsor (Ontario) and an MA through joint studies at the University of Windsor and Wayne State University (Michigan).
To download a free PDF of the book, or order it, please visit http://www.fdrurl.com/skinner
Dr Skinner is the Director of Bio-Pharma, Health and Insurance policy at the Fraser Institute. He has a Ph.D. from the University of Western Ontario (London) where he has taught courses in both the Faculty of Health Sciences and the Department of Political Science. He earned a BA (Hon.) from the University of Windsor (Ontario) and an MA through joint studies at the University of Windsor and Wayne State University (Michigan).
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