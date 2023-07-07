The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. No! Jesus Is Not Racist....

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It seems as though the enemies of the church are infatuated in bringing back racism and using it as a tool for western civilization's destruction.

Don't be fooled Warriors Of Light. God created us in all kinds of shades, shapes, sizes,and colors. He obviously loved diversity before it became integral to HR departments.

Pray that the Lord speaks to the hearts of all hateful men and women. With a little effort, we can destroy this work of the devil swiftly and decisively. Let's Rock!

Video credits:

What does the Bible say about racism?

| GotQuestions.org

Got Questions Ministries

https://www.youtube.com/@gotquestions

316 - Commando for Christ

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/43hRcci

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3PRxjpL

Joyful Noise Recordings

https://www.youtube.com/@JoyfulNoiseRecordings

4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily

On US Sports Radio!

http://www.USSportsRadio.net