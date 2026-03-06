BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Joe Oltmann Untamed | Scott Schara | Counting The Cost | 03.06.26
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
163 followers
9 views • 1 day ago

In a system rigged with double standards, Joe Oltmann rips open the elite protection racket that crushes regular Americans while the powerful walk free. Former New Jersey Democrat mayor Gina LaPlaca drove drunk four times the legal limit with her toddler in the car, yet she dodges jail with a cushy three-year PTI deal: AA meetings, an interlock device, and no criminal record. She keeps her township seat and plans to run again. Contrast that with Habekah Cannon, arrested three times during 2020 riots but with charges dropped, now elected judge in North Carolina vowing to empty prisons. How safe does that make Charlotte feel?


The corruption runs deeper than politics, it's embedded in healthcare. Joe interviews Scott Schara, “Grace’s Dad,” whose 19-year-old daughter with Down syndrome died in 2021 at Ascension Health after Precedex over-sedation and protocol-driven neglect. Despite losing his 2025 wrongful-death lawsuit, Scott’s mission intensifies: exposing incentivized “medical murder” masked as standard care, where CMS reimbursements act as loaded guns, turning hospitals into death traps for the vulnerable from cradle-to-grave control through vaccines, CPS, and organ harvesting to hidden eugenics.


Joe connects the dots with viral clips: weak mayors fleeing danger, trans teachers bullying over pronouns, California lawmakers shielding sex offenders, and Colorado families battling for ballot initiatives 108, 109, and 110 to shield kids from trafficking, unfair sports, and irreversible surgeries. Politicians protect criminals, elites get special treatment, and everyday people fight just to survive. The system isn’t failing us, it's designed to. Tune in for the raw truth, no apologies. Stop complying. Start fighting. You won’t leave unchanged.

Joe’s Campaign Website https://oltmann2026.com/


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


Text Freedom to 89517 to get alerts


https://untamednation.com/


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!


Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna


Check out Scott's Stuff

https://book.ouramazinggrace.net/

https://ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://rumble.com/c/c-2054162

https://www.facebook.com/OurAmazingGrace

https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/

