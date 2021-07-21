God's Graphene Dream ? Part 2: From South America, where today, NO Emergency

This is the second half of a short video having to do with a dream given last night. I do not yet understand the dream, but I am praying for understanding to be given to myself or another. The Lord is going to protect those who have remained faithful and loyal to Him. And I can tell you with firsthand knowledge that some of us "Are not going to be destined for the wrath that many will receive. "Much of the revelation we will need in these end times will be given through dreams, visions, or another form of supernaturally given understanding. from our Creator, The Father of Lights. And never forget, He also created every being in existence, including the fallen angels, giants and what some believe are aliens...Do you think He might know a little more about them than even they? :)