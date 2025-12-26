BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News - December 26 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1485 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • 1 day ago

December 26, 2025

rt.com


Donald Trump says the US has conducted a deadly strike in Nigeria - targeting the Islamist group ISIS. Nigeria confirms the operation - but insists it's not only Christians who are affected by terrorist violence. Ukraine is supposed to hold an election - under pressure from its Western sponsors - but says it simply doesn't have the money. That's as Kiev is mired in corruption scandals - and a recent poll says most people would vote against Zelensky. The Russian ruble has strengthened by 45% this year versus the US dollar, outpacing every other major currency. That is despite Western sanctions. Algeria passes a law, saying it was a crime for France to have colonised the North African nation. Now it's seeking an apology and reparations. An Algerian MP says Paris never treated Algiers as an equal partner.



RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

Keywords
newsrussiart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ready-to-eat salads and snack packs RECALLED over Listeria risk

Ready-to-eat salads and snack packs RECALLED over Listeria risk

Olivia Cook
University of Oklahoma fires teaching assistant over failed essay on biblical gender views

University of Oklahoma fires teaching assistant over failed essay on biblical gender views

Cassie B.
A handful of pistachios at night may rewire the gut and shield against diabetes, study suggests

A handful of pistachios at night may rewire the gut and shield against diabetes, study suggests

Lance D Johnson
From sandwiches to specimens: Swine fever outbreak puts Spanish lab under microscope

From sandwiches to specimens: Swine fever outbreak puts Spanish lab under microscope

Willow Tohi
The nose knows: Canine detectives uncover hidden mold that evades inspectors

The nose knows: Canine detectives uncover hidden mold that evades inspectors

Willow Tohi
Brazilian herb Joseph&#8217;s Coat offers new hope for osteoarthritis pain

Brazilian herb Joseph’s Coat offers new hope for osteoarthritis pain

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy