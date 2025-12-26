RT News - December 26 2025 6AM GMT

December 26, 2025

rt.com





Donald Trump says the US has conducted a deadly strike in Nigeria - targeting the Islamist group ISIS. Nigeria confirms the operation - but insists it's not only Christians who are affected by terrorist violence. Ukraine is supposed to hold an election - under pressure from its Western sponsors - but says it simply doesn't have the money. That's as Kiev is mired in corruption scandals - and a recent poll says most people would vote against Zelensky. The Russian ruble has strengthened by 45% this year versus the US dollar, outpacing every other major currency. That is despite Western sanctions. Algeria passes a law, saying it was a crime for France to have colonised the North African nation. Now it's seeking an apology and reparations. An Algerian MP says Paris never treated Algiers as an equal partner.









RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515