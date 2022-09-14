THIS is how we can END the ‘victimhood’ RUINING America

Glenn Beck





Sep 13, 2022 America has a victimhood problem. And that victim mentality has helped to create a ‘vacuum at the heart of American souls,’ says Vivek Ramaswamy, author of ‘Nation of Victims.’ But, thankfully, Ramaswamy believes he has the answer. He explains to Glenn how rejuvenating Americans' ‘unapologetic pursuit of excellence’ can help to create a new national identity that leaves victimhood far behind…





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sb3-egXdad0