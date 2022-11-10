5C & the Obfuscation of the Truth. The Preparation of the Masses Part II with Chloe Hudson

Mar 23, 20205C & Obscurity of the Truth: The Preparation of the Masses Part II This is the second part with Chloe Hudson of World Peace Projects For Lauda Leon session inquiries, bookings and speaking engagements, contact via website www.sovereignki.com Email: [email protected] [email protected] Discussion with the beautiful Chloe Hudson of the YouTube channel World Peace Projects https://www.worldpeaceprojects.global What we are seeing is the preparation phases for something much larger which I will discuss in the next video. The use of 5C is only one small aspect of what is really going on here and what has been in the works for years but it is important to know how this has all been engineered including the use of 5-C and how the masses have been essentially corralled through these phases and those yet to come. The obfuscation of the truth is a global operation in order to hide what is really going on and what is really going on is an appointment in the manifested destiny of ALL not just a financial reset or a 'pandemic'. What we are witnessing in a global shutdown doesn't seem congruent with what they are saying is a 'viral pandemic'. (vector based technology specifically designed!) so we all must ask ourselves what is really going on here? Sovereign Ki has upheld that there are certain Celestial reckonings that are appointments in destiny and in this way it cannot be loosed or shaken out of its appointed time for there is a much Higher Power in the Great Celestial Workings! Warning this is a part of the world wide mandate to force vaccines! To date we still have not ween any proof of this, the footage streamed appears staged and contrived. In a world where everyone has access to WWW, has cell phones, cameras etc this is the greatest weaponized media crackdown I have seen where nothing is being streamed, just the weaponized news to set this all up and rumours. Stay tuned for the next video that speaks more on the missing links. At the time this video was recorded it was at the beginning stages and meant to have people thinking about the gradual set up. We must remember to stay within the eye of the needle as there is a much Higher Power that is guiding us all and in this we must have faith. We must remember to be strong, still laugh and bring what peace we can through these tribulations and we must have a heart to be there to help one another. This may be a test run folks for what is to come and if so everything will return to normalcy with some key change within a few weeks but there are many reasons why this is concerning. They are doing this in stages. Something to consider because I feel they are testing everything right now including a potential reset and elimination of the pedophile cannibals. We stand for the complete removal and judgement and condemnation of the pedophile corruption, porn, sex trafficking and utter sick disgusting corruption that has taken over our reality. THIS IS THE END FOR THEM!

DECLARATION OF LAW: As per the Law, if any energy body or form on all levels, across all time, dimensions and timelessness, within any sub-layer of any and all existences and realities as per quantum experience of manifested or non-manifestation should attempt to project Unwarranted harm unto our energy bodies in any way on any level of existence across all quantum layers and levels, they will automatically be rendered neutralized from our Infini-Verses and will reap their own projected forms of harm upon their lives and their infinite experience, whilst the opposite will result in our Verse of Love and Abundance and Protection. The same effect is enacted for any violation against or misuse of our publicly shared materials if utilized for negative purposes. All materials produced by Sovereign Ki are for the express purpose of the Highest Prime Original Good outside all matrices, counterfeit realities and Inverse verses on all levels, dimensions, densities, folds pockets and times in timelessness. Shared information and labors are intended to serve the Highest Positive Potential in Unlocking individuals towards the Great Becoming of all that Seek Truth, Heart wisdom, the Heart of all Verses, Knowledge and Emancipation from all bound realities- Lauda and George Leon

