How George Soros Creates Chaos | Robby Starbuck & Shawn Ryan

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Robby Starbuck, a Congressional Candidate representing Tennessee. We cover several topics in a short amount of time to include Critical Race Theory, what he believes to be the biggest internal and external threats to the United States, why he left California, issues with big tech, Term Limits, George Soros, and who he would like to see on the 2024 Presidential ticket.
Robby Starbuck Link: https://starbuck2022.com
Watch the full episode on the @Vigilance Elite channel.
https://youtu.be/Hp-wE2FrxvA
Support The Shawn Ryan Show on Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite