What is the Purpose for Writing Nehemiah Strong? | John Dyslin on the Smith and Rowland Show (9/18/22)

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In this video John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, is interviewed by Alan and Jeff on their podcast, the Smith and Rowland Show. John explains to them the main message he wanted to convey by writing Nehemiah Strong, a message that becomes more serious and more encouraging with the passing of each day.
Full Interview: https://rumble.com/v1kucgd-preparing-for-the-future.html
John's website: https://johndyslin.com
The Smith and Rowland Show: https://rumble.com/user/smithandrowlandshow