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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Proverbs 4:20-27, 20210711
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51 views • July 20, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, July 11, 2021: Proverbs 4:20-27
O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and my Emmanuel, paid at Calvary to redeem me.
Merciful Father, as a reward for obeying Your Commandments, I covenant with You that,
20 As your son or daughter, I will give attention to Your Holy Scriptures; incline my ear to Your Words.
21 By Your Grace, I will not let them depart from my eyes; I will keep them in the midst of my heart;
22 For Your Holy Scriptures are Eternal Life to those who find them, and spiritual and physical health to our flesh.
23 By Your Wisdom, I will keep my heart with all diligence, for out of it spring the issues of life.
24 By obedience to Your Commandments, I will put away from me deceitful and compromising mouth, and put perverse lips far from me.
25 With Your Holy Fear in me, I will let my eyes look straight ahead, and my eyelids look right before me in Hope.
26 With Your Holy Spirit’s guidance, I will ponder the path of my feet, and let all my ways be established in You, my EL-SHADDAI, The LORD GOD ALMIGHTY.
27 By Your Understanding, I will not turn to the right or the left; I will remove my foot from evil.
Thank you, Holy Father, for rewarding me with these eternal blessings, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Proverbs 4:20-27 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, July 11, 2021: Proverbs 4:20-27
O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and my Emmanuel, paid at Calvary to redeem me.
Merciful Father, as a reward for obeying Your Commandments, I covenant with You that,
20 As your son or daughter, I will give attention to Your Holy Scriptures; incline my ear to Your Words.
21 By Your Grace, I will not let them depart from my eyes; I will keep them in the midst of my heart;
22 For Your Holy Scriptures are Eternal Life to those who find them, and spiritual and physical health to our flesh.
23 By Your Wisdom, I will keep my heart with all diligence, for out of it spring the issues of life.
24 By obedience to Your Commandments, I will put away from me deceitful and compromising mouth, and put perverse lips far from me.
25 With Your Holy Fear in me, I will let my eyes look straight ahead, and my eyelids look right before me in Hope.
26 With Your Holy Spirit’s guidance, I will ponder the path of my feet, and let all my ways be established in You, my EL-SHADDAI, The LORD GOD ALMIGHTY.
27 By Your Understanding, I will not turn to the right or the left; I will remove my foot from evil.
Thank you, Holy Father, for rewarding me with these eternal blessings, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Proverbs 4:20-27 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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