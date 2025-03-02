WHEN YOU HATE YOUR BROTHER/SISTER/PARENTS YOU ARE IN DARKNESS, 1 John 2:1-13; John 13:34, 20250301

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





1 John 2:1-13:

My little children, these things write I unto you, that ye sin not. And if any man sin, we have an advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the righteous:

2 And He is the propitiation for our sins: and not for ours only, but also for the sins of the whole world.

3 And hereby we do know that we know Him, if we keep His commandments.

4 He that saith, I know Him, and keepeth not his commandments, is a liar, and the truth is not in him.

5 But whoso keepeth His word, in him verily is the love of God perfected: hereby know we that we are in Him.

6 He that saith he abideth in Him ought himself also so to walk, even as He walked.

7 Brethren, I write no new commandment unto you, but an old commandment which ye had from the beginning. The old commandment is the Word which ye have heard from the beginning.

8 Again, a new commandment I write unto you, which thing is true in Him and in you: because the darkness is past, and the True light now shineth.

9 He that saith he is in the light, but hateth his brother, is in darkness even until now.

10 He that loveth his brother abideth in the light, and there is none occasion of stumbling in him.

11 But he that hateth his brother is in darkness, and walketh in darkness, and knoweth not whither he goeth, because that darkness hath blinded his eyes.

12 I write unto you, little children, because your sins are forgiven you for His Name's sake.

13 I write unto you, fathers, because ye have known Him that is from the beginning. I write unto you, young men, because ye have overcome the wicked one. I write unto you, little children, because ye have known the Father. Amen!

1 John 3:14:

14 We know that we have passed from death unto life, because we love the brethren. He that loveth not his brother abideth in death. Amen!

1 John 3:10:

10 In this the children of God are manifest, and the children of the devil: whosoever doeth not righteousness is not of God, neither he that loveth not his brother. Amen!

2 Peter 1:10:

10 Wherefore the rather, brethren, give diligence to make your calling and election sure: for if ye do these things, ye shall never fall. Amen!

John 12:35:

35 Then Jesus said unto them, Yet a little while is the light with you. Walk while ye have the light, lest darkness come upon you: for he that walketh in darkness knoweth not whither he goeth. Amen!

1 Corinthians 6:9-11:

9 Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind,

10 Nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners, shall inherit the kingdom of God.

11 And such were some of you: but ye are washed, but ye are sanctified, but ye are justified in the name of the Lord Jesus, and by the Spirit of our God. Amen!

John 1:1:

In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. Amen!

