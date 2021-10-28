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FASCISM REBRANDED
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351 views • October 28, 2021
Are we entering into the 4th Reich where corporations create wealth on the backs of prisoners and slaves? ---- To support my channel & other work, please go here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php THANK YOU VERY MUCH! ---- In this video I talk about the World Economic Forum's push for Agile Government, and review some history.
References:
Fascism: three brief insights. Cudenec: https://network23.org/paulcudenec/2021/06/10/fascism-three-brief-insights/
World Economic Forum, How Agile Governance Could Help.. : https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/10/agile-governance-could-help-manage-uncertainty/
VIDEO: Amazing Polly They Hate Us: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4M8LB--H50M/
VIDEO: Amazing Polly: To Serve Man, Weaponized Philanthropy: https://www.bitchute.com/video/gm19xYwJ2nQ/
References:
Fascism: three brief insights. Cudenec: https://network23.org/paulcudenec/2021/06/10/fascism-three-brief-insights/
World Economic Forum, How Agile Governance Could Help.. : https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/10/agile-governance-could-help-manage-uncertainty/
VIDEO: Amazing Polly They Hate Us: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4M8LB--H50M/
VIDEO: Amazing Polly: To Serve Man, Weaponized Philanthropy: https://www.bitchute.com/video/gm19xYwJ2nQ/
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