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New Zealand Jacinda Ardern's liddle secret.
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855 views • December 29, 2021
When will those who have eyes, see? When will those who have ears, listen? Have all the “right” people put in place? Was this all orchestrated while we were distracted and put to sleep? How come this all seems so ridiculous when we hear it for the first time? And worst of all, what can we do about it?
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