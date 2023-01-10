https://gettr.com/post/p245u2fe610

01/06/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: In Communist China, after the ban of chef knives in Xinjiang and A4 white paper nationwide, fireworks and firecrackers are also being banned as the Chinese New Year is approaching! Even the kleptocrats in Zhongnan Pit made the statement that if they could not stop the Fireworks Revolution, it probably would be the last Chinese New Year for the CCP!

#CCP #Xinjiang #WhitePaperMovement #FireworksRevolution





1/6/2023 文贵盖特：在中共国继新疆锁菜刀、全国禁白纸后，在农历新年到来之际又开始禁鞭炮！连中南坑老杂毛都说，如果防不住焰火革命，这可能是中共的最后一个年！

#中共 #新疆 #白纸运动 #焰火革命



