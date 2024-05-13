Illuminati Origin, New World Order Goals, and Final Battle of Armageddon - Micah Van Huss

Have you ever wondered if there are higher powers controlling world events and manipulating governments? Micah Van Huss has studied that very question for over two decades. He is the founder and host of Marginal Mysteries, as well as the author of three books about secret societies and ancient history. Micah is a former Marine and Tennessee State House representative and is passionate about exposing the history of the Illuminati, the goals of the New World Order, and the ultimate plan that the global elites have in mind for most of the population: our eradication and the ushering in of the final Battle of Armageddon. He also has a few interesting theories about Biblical prophecy concerning the Mark of the Beast, the Antichrist, and the False Prophet referred to in the book of Revelation.
TAKEAWAYS
The New World Order is dead set on killing millions of people to get the world’s population down to 500 million
Many NWO elites have bought the lie of the serpent: that there is secret knowledge that will make us “just like God”
Freemasons believe that the Egyptian god Osiris will be resurrected at some point in the future
Today’s Catholic Pope Francis could be the False Prophet referred to in the book of Revelation
