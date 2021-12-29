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Criminal complaints filed by doctors and teachers, Slovenia nurse exposes jab scandal, Black eye babies, Election Integrity restoration and distortion of divine energies
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55 views • December 29, 2021
Criminal complaints filed by doctors and teachers, Slovenia nurse exposes jab scandal, Black eye babies, Election Integrity restoration and distortion of divine energies
Criminal complaints filed by doctors and teachers, Slovenia nurse exposes jab scandal, Black eye babies, Election Integrity restoration and distortion of divine energies
Educators in Toronto have filed criminal reports against the Toronto District School Board. Doctors in BC have follow suit with their own criminal complaints with the RCMP. DUMBs might be targeted in the BC floods. Update on Australia with body bags being stored in churches. Slovenia whistleblower nurses blowing whistle on the codes of Jab bottles. Black eye babies being born from double jabbed mothers and more!
Criminal complaints filed by doctors and teachers, Slovenia nurse exposes jab scandal, Black eye babies, Election Integrity restoration and distortion of divine energies
Educators in Toronto have filed criminal reports against the Toronto District School Board. Doctors in BC have follow suit with their own criminal complaints with the RCMP. DUMBs might be targeted in the BC floods. Update on Australia with body bags being stored in churches. Slovenia whistleblower nurses blowing whistle on the codes of Jab bottles. Black eye babies being born from double jabbed mothers and more!
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