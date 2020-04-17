Ghost Town NYC – Is the NY Post Threatening Jason Goodman & Charles Ortel with Another #FakeBombPlot

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The New York Post published a story about an alleged bomb plot against the very statute Charles Ortel and I visited on Sunday. As ridiculous as it sounds to bomb an inconsequentially bronze statue, could this story be true or is it a veiled threat against Jason & Charles?
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