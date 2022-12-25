12/25/2022 -- Christmas Earthquake Update -- Winter Solstice seismic unrest due -- Be Prepared!

Merry Christmas to all who celebrate the holiday, and "SEASONS GREETINGS" to everyone!!





It is quake 'season'!

This earthquake update covers the whole planets activity, and what we are expecting over the next several days.

This being "winter solstice", a time when we see a large earthquake increases take place in past years... worth noting the deep earthquake activity below Japan currently, as well as the potential for M6.5 activity in multiple locations including Mexico, Indonesia (java), and South America along the coast of Chile.

California due again, as well as Texas, both for M5.4 level... Mojave and Northeast Texas respectively.

Vancouver Island Pacific Northwest due for M6 level or greater as well.

Hawaii could see up to M4.9 and Kilauea is something to watch just in case.

Europe due by Albania into Bosnia, as well as Istanbul to the Agean Sea in Turkey.

Overall things appear to be getting ready to take the next step up from the step down we took last week.





