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Dramamask Evolution YEAR IN REVIEW 2020
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53 views • December 31, 2020
A year in review video for 2020. Short video clips capturing from January to December featuring molding, casting and sculpting projects throughout the year and of course, cameo appearances from Astrocat!
From using resin to concrete, latex to silicone and materials to build and sculpt models for molding, casting and more...
Lots more projects are lined up for 2021 and we wish everybody well for the new year and for 2021!
Check out the Amazon Storefront for materials used on the channel: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
If you enjoyed this video, please like and share. :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
Music: https://www.purple-planet.com
Subscribe at: http://www.youtube.com/dramamask2011
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/dramamaskevolution
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Ebay: http://www.ebay.co.uk/usr/dramamaskevolution
Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/DramamaskEvolution
For molding and casting enthusiasts, please visit: http://www.diymolds.com
From using resin to concrete, latex to silicone and materials to build and sculpt models for molding, casting and more...
Lots more projects are lined up for 2021 and we wish everybody well for the new year and for 2021!
Check out the Amazon Storefront for materials used on the channel: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
If you enjoyed this video, please like and share. :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
Music: https://www.purple-planet.com
Subscribe at: http://www.youtube.com/dramamask2011
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/dramamaskevolution
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Ebay: http://www.ebay.co.uk/usr/dramamaskevolution
Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/DramamaskEvolution
For molding and casting enthusiasts, please visit: http://www.diymolds.com
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