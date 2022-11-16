Jovan Pulitzer explains how the election may have been stolen

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Jovan Pulitzer lead the election audit in Maricopa County AZ
Hear what he has to say about the current election.
American Sunrise with Ed Henry, Karyn Turk, and Terrance Bates November 15th, 2022
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