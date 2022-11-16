Create New Account
Jovan Pulitzer explains how the election may have been stolen
Published 13 days ago |

Jovan Pulitzer lead the election audit in Maricopa County AZ

Hear what he has to say about the current election.

American Sunrise with Ed Henry, Karyn Turk, and Terrance Bates November 15th, 2022

electionmaricopa countyreal americas voicejovan pulitzeramerican sunrise

