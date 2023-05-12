Create New Account
And We Know 5.11.2023 TRUMP Town HALL, “The STORM” begins BIDEN fam just the start, MSM Revolt, PRAY!
High Hopes
Published 16 hours ago
LT of And We Know


May 11, 2023


Got this together in hopes you watched the CNN Town Hall and caught on to how the CIA runs the MSM…and how prepared President Trump was for this show. I will cover this and hopefully discuss with you how many evangelicals still won’t vote for him because of his “mouth” and past… Biden is in big trouble…the border seems to be closed for some reason…here we go.


‼️Jury finds Trump liable for Sexual Abuse and Defamation (but not rape) of E. Jean Carroll, and will be awarded over $2 million. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/38207


Tucker Carlson Announces New Show for Twitter https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/38209


Texas DPS block migrants https://t.me/realKarliBonne/169372


The family members https://t.me/realKarliBonne/169358


In Major Reversal, Biden Resurrects Trump Border Policy Ahead Of Title 42 Repeal

https://www.dailywire.com/news/in-major-reversal-biden-resurrects-trump-border-policy-ahead-of-title-42-repeal


CNN TownHall: Donald Trump pulls out screenshots of his tweets from January 6th and fact checks CNNs Kaitlan Collins in real time, leaving her speechless https://t.me/chiefnerd/7457


CNN Crowd Cheers as Trump Vows to Pardon Many People Arrested on January 6 https://t.me/chiefnerd/7458

Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2na3p4-5.11.23-trump-town-hall-the-storm-begins-biden-fam-just-the-start-msm-revol.html


town halltrumpcnnnewspresidentciachristianborderbidenmainstream mediamsmbiden familypraythe stormltand we knowexposing evil

