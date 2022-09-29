ALEX JONES [3 of 4] Thursday 9/29/22 • News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

GLOBALISTS SCRAMBLE TO LAUNCH NEXT PHASE OF CONTROLLED COLLAPSE AS ALARMING VACCINE STUDIES TRIGGER GREAT AWAKENINGRoger Stone joins today’s LIVE broadcast to cover the latest news on the coming midterms what Americans need to know about the ongoing Jan 6th saga. Share this link!

The blueprint to defeat the NWO is now here! Order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset before it's too late! Link in this article!

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