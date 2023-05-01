Create New Account
Doug Norvell said that even in the United States, they could "operate" anywhere because of the "long arm" of the CCP. He is worried about the safety of Miles Guo
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gettr.com/post/p2fo4lz8867

On April 27, 2023, The Endtime Show interviewed Nicole Tsai

@DougNorvell said that even in the United States, they could "operate" anywhere because of the "long arm" of the CCP. He is worried about the safety of Miles Guo.

2023年4月27日，The Endtime Show 采访 Nicole Tsai

@DougNorvell 说即使在美国，因为中共的“长臂”中共可以在任何地方“行动”。他为郭文贵先生的安全担心。

@DaveRobbins @VinceStegall @DougNorvell

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #Endtimeshow #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp



