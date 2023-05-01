Doug Norvell said that even in the United States, they could "operate" anywhere because of the "long arm" of the CCP. He is worried about the safety of Miles Guo

https://gettr.com/post/p2fo4lz8867
On April 27, 2023, The Endtime Show interviewed Nicole Tsai
@DougNorvell said that even in the United States, they could "operate" anywhere because of the "long arm" of the CCP. He is worried about the safety of Miles Guo.
2023年4月27日，The Endtime Show 采访 Nicole Tsai
@DougNorvell 说即使在美国，因为中共的“长臂”中共可以在任何地方“行动”。他为郭文贵先生的安全担心。
@DaveRobbins @VinceStegall @DougNorvell
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #Endtimeshow #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.