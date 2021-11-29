FAUCI OUCHIE ALERT! LOOKING GOOD! THATS THE WAY! WOW! YOU GO GIRL! YOUR READY TO GO HOME NOW!

As soon as the insurance and or money runs out, your outta here. Dr. Fauci would be proud! They are making a fortune of off torturing and killing people slowly. I wonder if it has crossed this poor lady's mind that she is crippled forever and dying? Safe and effective my ass. I feel sorry for her but there will be many more. We have seen NOTHING compared to what is coming. Too many people have put too much of this into their bodies for this to come out good. More videos you may have missed but would like:Promoting Adrenochrome On National TelevisionWhat They Did Not Tell You About Satellites And Don't Want You To Know...So I'm Telling You.''Suddenly & Unexpectedly'' -The new way to express a death from the Covid Kill ShotFather Alexis Bugnolo says 2 billion dead in the next year. Are you ready?The Illuminati. Learn or die there is no safety in ignorance