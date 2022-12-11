Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The 24 Elders of the Two Witnesses Gather around their Throne
37 views
channel image
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published Yesterday |

"Wisdom has REVEALED the 24 Elders of the Apocalypse WHO are Gathered before THRONE of the Two Witnesses, PRAISING and EXALTING them for learning how to SURVIVE the Lord's Wrath in these TIMES. They are the FIRST Followers of the Two Witnesses, the Members of the Faithful Remnant." (- from Our December 11, 2022 Blog)

You can see the Full Length Video here.

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.

Keywords
testimony24 eldersend timesapocalypseomgbook of revelationthe two witnessesgatheredtestimonyofthetwowitnessesthe throne

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket