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Great explanation of how to best fight world poverty
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12 views • July 09, 2020
This presentation is from 2010, but it is EXCELLENT, and should be kept in front of us any time we want to consider what the best answers are for world poverty, hunger, starvation and the disproportionate world health and wealth.
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