The beginning of wireless energy/ Human Biofield Turned Into Hrtz Harnessing Energy / Theretical Views on Starlink/

Some points based on early wireless technology. Surrounding Nikola Tesla’s early advancement in that technology. Also to where we are now in current understood technology and possible future. Some discussion on Elon Musks connection to WEF and Alex Jones potential PR for him. How emotions can be used to control. Etc
5gmm wave
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-020-79500-x California Wine cesium 137
https://www.winespectator.com/articles/radioactive-isotopes-in-california-wines-do-not-panic#:~:text=The%20amounts%20of%20cesium%2D137,testing%20to%20search%20for%20it.
